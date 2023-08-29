Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $568.41 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 495,822 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of ONEOK worth $568,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in ONEOK by 211.2% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OKE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,333. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 24,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.96 per share, with a total value of $1,500,042.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,356.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $291,991.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,333. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.2 %

OKE traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,499. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.69.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading

