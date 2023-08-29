Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,575 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,874,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of The Cigna Group worth $478,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $280.40. 306,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,761. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,399,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $10,435,063. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.