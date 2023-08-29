Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 41,706 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,201,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,706 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Chubb worth $427,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,645,275. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.46. 196,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,360. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

