Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,548,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $496,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 10.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 86,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 537,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,115,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,187,000 after buying an additional 269,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

KMI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $17.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,693,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,691,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.