Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,597,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 74,988 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of General Electric worth $630,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,200,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,797. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

