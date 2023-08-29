Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 266,027 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,533,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 266,027 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.02% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $511,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,714,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,127 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,366,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.42. 130,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,516. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.68. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on TROW. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

