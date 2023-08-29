Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 742,262 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.03% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $368,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. The company had a trading volume of 994,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,189,862. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wedbush upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.