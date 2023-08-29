Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Financial Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

CPKF stock remained flat at $18.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689. The company has a market capitalization of $85.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.59. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60.

Get Chesapeake Financial Shares alerts:

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Financial Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.