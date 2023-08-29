Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,971,056. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.46 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

