Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CHWY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 198.77 and a beta of 0.85. Chewy has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,712,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 7.3% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Chewy by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Chewy by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 62,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 35,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Chewy by 125.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

