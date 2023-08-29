Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at Wedbush

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHWY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chewy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Shares of CHWY opened at $26.10 on Friday. Chewy has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 198.77 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 25,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total transaction of $1,010,675.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,712,788.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,007,357 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after buying an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 16.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,711,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,887,000 after buying an additional 952,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 8.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,535,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,933,000 after buying an additional 438,175 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,929,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

