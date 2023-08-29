Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.08-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $505.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $524.60 million. Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.87-$0.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. 836,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,970,102. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 34.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after buying an additional 1,532,781 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after purchasing an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 584,658 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

