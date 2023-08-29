China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the July 31st total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
