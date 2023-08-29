Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $137.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $137.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Choice Hotels International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH opened at $126.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. Choice Hotels International has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $136.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.05. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The company had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,429,692.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.