CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decrease of 31.6% from the July 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of CHS

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHSCL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. 21,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,020. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.00. CHS has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $27.10.

CHS Announces Dividend

CHS Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

