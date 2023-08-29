Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chubu Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $12.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

About Chubu Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Grid, and Miraiz. It generates electricity through geothermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.