Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Down 17.3% in August

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 301,400 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the July 31st total of 364,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Chubu Electric Power Price Performance
Shares of CHUEF remained flat at $12.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $12.88.
About Chubu Electric Power
