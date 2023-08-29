CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 403,094 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,149,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,094 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.14% of Dominion Energy worth $64,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,967. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $84.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

See Also

