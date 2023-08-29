CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $90.17 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 737,093 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 712,810 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $90,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.99. 344,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.77. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

