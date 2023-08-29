CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 109.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $57,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $63.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,312.61. 304,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,388.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,218.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,229.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Wedbush began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,615.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.