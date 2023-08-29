CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,510 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 585,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $83,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shelton Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,955 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $9,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $114.85. The stock had a trading volume of 695,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,774. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $152.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

