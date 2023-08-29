CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 36,249 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,144,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,249 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $73,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $20,002,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,219,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,710,000 after acquiring an additional 110,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MRK traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,705,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.52 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.