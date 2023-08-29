CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,744 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.24% of CDW worth $62,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after purchasing an additional 196,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CDW by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,817,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $502,267,000 after acquiring an additional 77,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,040,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,778 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.
CDW stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,418. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.31 and its 200-day moving average is $186.49. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.03%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
