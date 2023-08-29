Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,611 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,481,843,000 after buying an additional 32,108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,601,000 after buying an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,428,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $669.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,979. The company has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $654.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.13. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.79.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.