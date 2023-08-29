Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 14,975 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,975 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,130. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $248.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

