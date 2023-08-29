Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 233,947 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cibc World Markets Corp cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233,947 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $3,494,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 192,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,781. The company has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

