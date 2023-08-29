Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the July 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Cineplex
Cineplex Price Performance
About Cineplex
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cineplex
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.