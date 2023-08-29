Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,700 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the July 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 99.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Cineplex Price Performance

About Cineplex

OTCMKTS:CPXGF remained flat at $6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday. 770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $7.92.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

