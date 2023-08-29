Citigroup Analysts Give Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) a $450.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $450.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LULU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $423.60.

LULU opened at $365.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $378.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.44. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $277.50 and a 1 year high of $394.64.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

