Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY) Short Interest Down 32.1% in August

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the July 31st total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Clean Energy Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. Clean Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.70.

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Technologies during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

