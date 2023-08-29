Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) PT Lowered to $1.40

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Citigroup from $1.50 to $1.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

NYSE:CCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 1,406,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Clear Channel Outdoor has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a P/E ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 2.53.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Clear Channel Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 12.4% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 55,829,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,561,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,809 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,984,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,339,000 after acquiring an additional 334,434 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 20,542,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,651,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,272,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,546 shares in the last quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

