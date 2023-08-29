Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLNN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Clene Price Performance

NASDAQ CLNN traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 545,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,527. The company has a current ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clene has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $89.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Clene had a negative return on equity of 1,234.32% and a negative net margin of 6,242.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clene

In related news, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 316,455 shares of Clene stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Clene news, Director John Henry Stevens bought 316,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $253,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800,204 shares in the company, valued at $640,163.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,841,455 shares of company stock worth $1,473,414. Insiders own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNN. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,400,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clene

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

