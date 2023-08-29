CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) PT Lowered to C$0.33

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners from C$0.40 to C$0.33 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.25% from the stock’s previous close.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Up 6.7 %

DOC traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.16. 568,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.17. CloudMD Software & Services has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$0.38.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$26.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$26.82 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 145.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.