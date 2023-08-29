Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Shares Up 4%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 330,790 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,618,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Clover Health Investments from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $649.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 81.56% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $513.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 3,986.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

