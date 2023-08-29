Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,600 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the July 31st total of 104,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 508,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 82.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 173,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics by 44.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cognition Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,054. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.46. Cognition Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.91.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on Cognition Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

