Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the July 31st total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 14.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $286,000.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance
NYSE FOF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. The company had a trading volume of 51,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,553. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund
Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.
