Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $73.32. 530,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,625. The stock has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $82.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

