Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

T stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,376,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,986,777. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

