Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Community Financial Price Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Financial has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $41.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $153.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCFC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Financial by 582.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 224,014 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 129.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 101,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 57,364 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Financial by 114.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 53,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Community Financial by 250.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 41,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,388,000. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

Featured Articles

