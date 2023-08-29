Comparing Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Searchlight Resources (OTCMKTS:CNYCF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Searchlight Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 2.22% 5.60% 4.62% Searchlight Resources N/A -65.63% -63.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Searchlight Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 Searchlight Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 159.15%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Searchlight Resources.

2.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Searchlight Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Searchlight Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $44.19 million 1.77 $3.10 million $0.01 65.67 Searchlight Resources N/A N/A -$1.05 million N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Searchlight Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Searchlight Resources has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Searchlight Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. In addition, the company acquires the La Preciosa property comprises 15 exploration concessions covering an area of 6,011 hectares located in Durango, Mexico. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Searchlight Resources

(Get Free Report)

Searchlight Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, cobalt, gold, vanadium, nickel, and uranium deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds interests in the Bootleg Lake gold property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan; the Duddridge Lake property situated to the northwest of La Ronge, Saskatchewan; and the Cameron cobalt property located in the north of North Bay, Ontario. It also holds interests in the Flin Flon North project situated in Saskatchewan; the English Bay property located to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Kulyk Lake rare earth project situated to the north La Ronge, Saskatchewan; the Reef Lake nickel project located in north central Saskatchewan; and the Wapawekka Greenstone project situated to western section of Wapawekka Greenstone Belt. In addition, it has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Robinson Creek gold project located to the west of Creighton, Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Canyon Copper Corp. and changed its name to Searchlight Resources Inc. in July 2018. Searchlight Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.