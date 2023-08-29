Comparing Jet.AI (JTAI) & Its Competitors

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) is one of 6 public companies in the “Air transportation, nonscheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Jet.AI to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jet.AI and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Jet.AI Competitors 8 87 106 0 2.49

As a group, “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies have a potential upside of 132.24%. Given Jet.AI’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jet.AI has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI N/A $7.18 million 55.57 Jet.AI Competitors $1.65 billion -$58.38 million 36.63

This table compares Jet.AI and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jet.AI’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Jet.AI. Jet.AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05% Jet.AI Competitors -13.81% -48.35% -8.30%

Volatility and Risk

Jet.AI has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jet.AI’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jet.AI beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Jet.AI Company Profile

Jet.AI Inc. develops private aviation platform. It operates in two segments, Software and Aviation. The Software segment develops a B2C CharterGPT application that uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the private booking experience; a B2B Jet; and AI Operator Platform that offers a suite of stand-alone software products to enable charter providers to add revenue, maximize efficiency, and reduce environmental impact. The Aviation segment is involved in jet aircraft fraction sales, jet card sales, on-fleet charter, management, and buyer's brokerage. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

