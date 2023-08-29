Compound (COMP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21.85 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 28th. Compound has a total market cap of $328.88 million and approximately $21.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $42.09 or 0.00161252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00050435 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00027693 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003816 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,812,844 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,812,764.90457427 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 41.36374335 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $20,208,570.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

