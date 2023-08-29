Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $30.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

