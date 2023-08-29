Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Concord Medical Services Trading Up 7.8 %
CCM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
Concord Medical Services Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Concord Medical Services
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Invest in Energy
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Concord Medical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concord Medical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.