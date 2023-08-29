Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited (NYSE:CCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CCM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.38. 721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,017. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33. Concord Medical Services has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, together its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Network and Hospital. Its services include linear accelerators and external beam radiotherapy, proton therapy system, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife system, and diagnostic imaging services.

