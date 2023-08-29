Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 563 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

COST traded up $4.92 on Tuesday, hitting $541.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $571.16. The firm has a market cap of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Costco Wholesale

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.