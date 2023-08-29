Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 792 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CME Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,708,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,304,000 after buying an additional 486,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,976,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,431,000 after purchasing an additional 133,323 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,159,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,220,000 after purchasing an additional 916,334 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,236,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,293,000 after purchasing an additional 774,832 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in CME Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,002,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,511,000 after purchasing an additional 420,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CME traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.98. 545,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,691. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $209.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,426,582. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.70.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

