Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 790,320 shares of company stock worth $396,654,657. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $553.31. The stock had a trading volume of 918,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,872. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $557.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.