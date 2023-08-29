Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 7,465 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,434 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,766,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 6,585,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,675,000 after purchasing an additional 177,918 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,841,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,106,000 after purchasing an additional 167,586 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 83,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock worth $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.71. 6,133,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,600,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.40. The company has a market cap of $231.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

