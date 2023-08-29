Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,925,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,167,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,624 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after buying an additional 38,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

NYSE MO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.98. 4,532,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,665,361. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.69%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

