Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,144. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.