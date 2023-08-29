Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,443,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 195.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 416,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 275,431 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 147.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,854 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 447,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,329 shares during the period. Finally, Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $14.65. The company had a trading volume of 26,000,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103,301. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.78. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

