Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $5.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.07. The company had a trading volume of 22,754 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $635.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.37.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

